Shimla Builds Asia's Longest Ropeway To Ferry 2,000 People Every Hour

Shima is set to construct Asia's longest ropeway project spanning 13.79 kilometers, in a bid to boost tourism and alleviate traffic congestion in the popular hill station.

The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project, which has already begun, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,734.40 crore by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Himachal Pradesh government. It will also be the world's second largest ropeway.

The ropeway, will run between Maa Tara Devi and Sanjauli, covering an area of approximately 60 kilometers, and connect 15 key stations across Shimla and nearby areas. Roughly 2,000 people will be allowed to travel from both directions every hour.

It will comprise 660 cabins, each having a carrying capacity of 8-10 passengers. The cabins will arrive at the stations every two to three minutes.

The boarding stations will be:

Maa Tara Devi

Court Complex (Chakkar)

Tutikandi Parking Area

ISBT

Tunnel No. 103

Railway Station

Victory Tunnel

Old Bus Stand

Boarding Area Station Near the Lift

Lakkar Bazaar Area

IGMC Hospital

Navbahar

Secretariat

Sanjauli

Ninety charging stations will be set up at the boarding point in addition to eco-friendly solar panels installed on the cabins.

Eighty percent of the project funding will be provided by the New Development Bank while the remaining will be taken care of by the government. The bank has approved advance tenders for the project and initial processes have been completed.

Once operational, the ropeway will provide a seamless, panoramic travel experience while significantly reducing vehicular congestion in the city.

The project is expected to revolutionise Shimla's transportation system by offering a modern, eco-friendly alternative that will enhance connectivity, improve air quality and boost tourism.

The longest ropeway in the world is in Bolivia, spanning approximately 32 kilometers.