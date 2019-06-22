US Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Magistrate In Meghalaya

Theodore M Moallem and his organisation, Blind Lead Trust, have also filed a counter complaint against the magistrate for assaulting him inside the premises the family had rented out to the trust.

Cities | | Updated: June 22, 2019 23:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Magistrate In Meghalaya

Theodore Moallem was arrested after he went to the police station to report abuse (Representational)


Shillong: 

An American aid worker was arrested for allegedly molesting a judicial magistrate at her home in Meghalaya capital Shillong, police said on Saturday.

"We have arrested the American national, Theodore M Moallem, on charges of molestation," Superintendent of Police (City) Steve Rynjah told PTI.

Moallem and his organisation, Blind Lead Trust, have also filed a counter complaint against the magistrate for assaulting him inside the premises the family had rented out to the trust.

Moallem was arrested on Friday after he went to the police station to report abuse by the magistrate.

Another complaint was filed against the magistrate's mother by Blind Lead Trust's director Jitendra Dkhar.

The magistrate and her mother own a five-storeyed building in the Lachumiere area of the city in which the ground floor was rented out to Blind Lead Trust and three blind persons were occupying the rented rooms.

On June 20 night, according to Dkhar, a fight broke out when Moallem had gone upstairs, occupied by the magistrate, to switch on a water pump.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Theodore M MoallemShillongMeghalaya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................