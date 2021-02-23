College Student Found With Severe Burns Along Highway In UP: Cops

The student was found with severe burns and that was taken to a hospital (Representational)

A young woman was found lying severely burnt along a national highway in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately known how the woman -- a BA second-year student of a college run by a trust of former union minister Swami Chinmayanand -- suffered burns and with no clothes on the body ended up on the roadside, the police said, adding that she was not in a state to record her statement.

According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the student suffered 60 per cent burns and has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment.

The young woman had come to attend her classes accompanied by her father on Monday. As she did not come out after the classes, her father started looking for her.

He was later informed that she has been found lying along the Lucknow-Bareilly National Highway naked and with severe burns and that she was being taken to a hospital by the police.

The woman's father said that he used to bring his daughter to the college once in a week or fortnight and used to wait outside till classes ended.