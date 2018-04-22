Senior Merchant Navy Officer Arrested For Allegedly Stalking 5 College Girls Police have arrested a senior officer, working with a merchant navy company, for allegedly stalking five girls of a Delhi college

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday, for allegedly



Reports suggest, the accused, a resident of Amar Colony, met one of the girls in a park where they exchanged phone numbers, after he told her that he was looking for a PG accommodation for his friend.



The girl told the police that a few days later; the



The student filed a police complaint on April 17. The accused also threatened the girl after she filed the complaint, say police sources. On the basis of the girl's complaint, the police arrested Mr Dey and started investigations.



During investigations, the police found that the accused had been sending lewd messages to four more girls of the same college. He used multiple phone numbers to harass the girls, say sources in the police. On Saturday, he was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody.



On April 15, an Army captain and a hostel warden were arrested for allegedly



According to a complaint filed by the professor, the army official, who was in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with her and tried to pull her away from her car when she was returning to her hostel. She also alleged that the army captain, accompanied by the hostel warden, followed her to her college hostel in Bithoor, and started knocking at her door.



