Seer Allegedly Kills Sadhu With Axe To Steal Jewellery In Rajasthan

Police said the axe used in the crime has been recovered (Representational)

A seer allegedly killed another seer using an axe at a temple in Rajasthan's Karauli district allegedly to steal jewellery, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Balakdas alias Lalaram, a resident of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, had come to stay at the temple in Badapura village of Karauli.

Seer Mauni Baba alias Alok Singh Rajput had been living in the Karauli temple for a few weeks.

According to Masalpur police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Chaudhary, Balakdas killed Mauni Baba using an axe to steal jewellery the victim was wearing on Sunday.

The accused was trying to escape with gold rings, locket and cash when villagers and others living in the temple's ashram caught him and handed him over to the police.

An FIR was lodged by temple priest Sajjan Singh Rajput, following which the accused was detained after registering a case, the police said.

The axe used in the crime has been recovered, they said.