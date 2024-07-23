Scolded By Mother, Teen Runs Away From Home, Found By Railway Cops

A 13-year-old boy ran away from his home in Maharashtra's Thane city after his mother scolded and beat him, but was reunited with his family hours later, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said here.

In the evening of July 19, three members of the Nirbhaya cell of the GRP were on patrolling duty at platform number 6 at the Thane railway station, when they spotted the boy sitting alone on a bench, senior inspector Arshuddin Sheikh of the GRP crime branch said.

When the cell members asked him what he was doing there, the boy told them that he had run away from home as his mother scolded and beat him, he said.

Thereafter, they took him to the GRP police station and counselled him. They also called his parents to the police station, the official said.

"Soon, his father reached the police station and after verifying his credentials, they handed over the child to him and he was reunited with his family," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)