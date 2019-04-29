School Teacher Allegedly Murdered, Body Found Floating In River In Bihar

The teacher's acquaintances say he was kidnapped before being killed. (Representational)

A school teacher was allegedly murdered and his body was found floating in a river in Bihar's Sheikhpura district today, the police said.

The police identified the man as 28-year-old Gautam Kumar, a resident Bihar's Chakandra village. He worked at government school in village, Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said

His body was found floating in a river today, about 4 km away from his home. His acquaintances alleged he was kidnapped, two days before his body was found.

The police said they are investigating the matter and a dog squad has been called in to trace the killer.

