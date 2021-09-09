School Headmaster In UP Suspended Over Video Of Students Making 'Rotis'

Based on an inquiry report, the headmaster was suspended, an official said (Representational)

A headmaster of a government school has been suspended after a video of girls making “rotis” surfaced on social media, an official said today. The block education officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry into it, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narayan Singh said today.

Acting on the inquiry report, Headmaster Jairam Prasad has been suspended, he said.

The inquiry found negligence and total disregard for the instructions issued for the mid-day meal scheme, the BSA said.

Another video showed students, including girls, of a different school, cleaning a drain, he added.

The block education officer of the area has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit his report at the earliest, he added.