Village Head's Husband Allegedly Beaten To Death In Rajasthan

The police is still in search of the accused in the murder of Mahaveer Yadav

A 40-year-old businessman, who was the husband of a sarpanch, was beaten to death in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the police said today.

The incident occurred in the Mandawar area on Sunday evening when Mahaveer Yadav was returning home from his factory, they added.

Mr Yadav was brutally assaulted with sticks and iron rods and left at the spot badly injured, the officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. An autopsy was conducted today, they said.

Mr Yadav's wife, Babli Devi, is the sarpanch of Darbarpura in Alwar.

"Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," the police added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.