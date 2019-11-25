Village Head's Husband Allegedly Beaten To Death In Rajasthan

Mahaveer Yadav was brutally assaulted with sticks and iron rods and left at the spot badly injured, police said

Cities | | Updated: November 25, 2019 18:13 IST
The police is still in search of the accused in the murder of Mahaveer Yadav


Jaipur: 

A 40-year-old businessman, who was the husband of a sarpanch, was beaten to death in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the police said today.

The incident occurred in the Mandawar area on Sunday evening when Mahaveer Yadav was returning home from his factory, they added.

Mr Yadav was brutally assaulted with sticks and iron rods and left at the spot badly injured, the officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. An autopsy was conducted today, they said.

Mr Yadav's wife, Babli Devi, is the sarpanch of Darbarpura in Alwar.

"Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," the police added.



