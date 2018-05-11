Russian Man Who Was Being Deported Dies In Delhi Police found out that the Moscow resident Sergey Erin's tourist visa had expired in July last year.

A Russian man, whose visa had expired, died on Wednesday night after he was taken to the foreigners' registration office for deportation procedures in Delhi.



44-year-old Sergey Erin was detained by the Delhi police after they got the news that he was pelting stones at people near Zakhira flyover in west Delhi.



On checking his documents, the police found out that the Moscow resident had arrived in India in January 2017 and his tourist visa had expired in July last year. On finding that his stay permit was no longer valid, the police informed the Russian Embassy and started his deportation process.



At the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He was then taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died later.



