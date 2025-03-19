At Just 23, This Russian Man Has Retired With Lifetime Pension. Here's How

Retirement is often synonymous with golden years, typically reserved for individuals in their 60s and beyond. However, in recent times, the notion of retiring young has gained popularity, especially among millennials and Gen Z. For most, achieving this goal means retiring by their 40s or 50s. But one Russian man has even shattered this timeline, accomplishing the unthinkable: retiring with a full pension in his early 20s.

This extraordinary feat has left many in awe, sparking curiosity about the circumstances that led to this unusual outcome.

According to Oddity Central, Pavel Stepchenko enrolled in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' educational institution when he was only 16. There, he spent five years studying diligently. After completing his studies, he began working in the territorial division of the internal affairs system. However, his tenure was short-lived, as he retired at 23 due to a special provision,

Notably, he was able to take advantage of a rule that granted three months of credited length of service for every month served during martial law. This provision allowed him to accumulate enough credits to retire with a full pension at an age when most people are just starting their careers. By November 28, 2023, he was eligible to apply for retirement and was subsequently awarded a full pension, by the laws of the Russian Federation in effect at that time.

This unusual record was officially confirmed by experts from the International Record Registration Agency INTERRECORD and also recorded in the Register of Records of Russia.

According to State-controlled Russian media, Mr Stepchenko's early retirement is "a testament to the flexibility and capabilities of the social protection system in Russia."