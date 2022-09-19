Rs 1 Crore Assistance To Kin Of Madhya Pradesh Soldier Killed In Terror Attack In Tripura

Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Udde's family members at his native village, Chargaon.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed state officials to provide an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Border Security Force soldier Girjesh Kumar Udde killed in a terror attack in Tripura last month.

Mr Chouhan and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste met Udde's family members at the latter's native village Chargaon in MP's Mandla district on Sunday and described them as true patriots, a state government official said today.

Udde was part of the BSF's 145th battalion's patrolling party that was attacked by terrorists on August 19, causing grievous injuries to him.

He was later taken in a chopper to Agartala where he died, the official said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Chouhan met the soldier's family members including his wife Radha Devi.

The chief minister assured that one of the family members will be given a government job.

He directed Mandla Collector Harshika Singh to start the process of giving an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the martyred soldier's family, the official said.

The CM said a government excellence school at Bijadandi in Mandla will be named after the soldier.

Udde's statue will be installed in Chargaon and CM Chouhan also performed its foundation stone laying ceremony, the official said.

