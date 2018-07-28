2 Sisters Killed In Odisha After Wall Collapse At Home

2 sisters were killed after a wall of their home in Odisha collapsed this morning (Representational)

Two sisters were killed and another member of their family were injured when a wall of their home in a slum in Odisha's Rourkela collapsed this morning, police said.

It is suspected that the wall collapsed due to heavy rain over the past few days, the police said.

The incident took place early this morning at Malgodown slum area and the two sisters killed were aged five and seven years.

Their father said the collapsed when the family was sleeping in their house. He got up at the sound of the collapse and found the two girls under the debris in a serious condition. They were declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital.

Rourkela additional district magistrate Manisha Banerjee said Rs 50,000 would be given to the family from the chief ministers fund on compassionate ground.