Charges Filed Against Bihar MLA For Alleged Rape Of Minor

The RJD MLA Arun Yadav has been on the run ever since his name cropped up in a sex racket (File)

The police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against absconding RJD MLA Arun Yadav, accused of raping a minor girl at his residence in Patna.

Special public prosecutor Saroj Kumari said the charge sheet has been filed against Arun Yadav, who represents Sandesh assembly seat, under Indian Penal Code sections relating to human trafficking and sexual assault besides those of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Special POCSO judge RK Singh has posted the matter for further hearing on February 10 and issued notices to the Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and the secretary of the state assembly to ensure that the legislator appears on that date, she said.

The RJD MLA has been on the run ever since his name cropped up in a sex racket which was busted in September last year.

Poor girls from the districts were allegedly lured by some locals, including a woman, with the promise of getting them a job and pushed into flesh trade.