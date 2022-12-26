Rival Groups Clash On National Highway In Rajasthan, 3 Arrested: Cops

Three vehicles have also been seized by the police. (Representational)

Police arrested three persons after rival groups clashed on National Highway-21 in the Mehandipur Balaji police station area in Dausa district recently as could be seen in video that went viral.

Gangsters and persons with past criminal record reportedly fought from the two sides, according to Dausa Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain.

Panic engulfed the area following the clash. Police came into action immediately after the video went viral and arrested the accused.

The three were arrested by Mehandipur Balaji Police on the instructions of the SP.

Three vehicles that were seen in the video have also been seized by the police.

The Superintendent of Police said, "The person riding the jeep which is being violently attacked (in the video) has been identified as a person with past criminal record while the person who attacked is also a known criminal."

While speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Nain said that the people in the jeep had an argument with each other following which the two sides clashed. Two to three people were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

