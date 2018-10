In Rajasthan, 135 Zika virus cases have been reported.

About 135 people have been infected by the zika virus in Jaipur, health officers said on Tuesday.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said a toll-free number has been started to create awareness about the infection. Doctors have been assigned on this number to answer people's queries, she said.

Out of the 135 patients, 125 have fully recovered, she said.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, 15,000 students pledged to work to ensure cleanliness in and around their schools and homes.