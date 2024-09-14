Indian Immunologicals Sign Pact For Clinical Development Of Zika Vaccine

Zika disease, a viral infection, is mostly a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

Vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the clinical development of the Zika vaccine.

As per the MoA, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will fund the Phase I clinical trial costs, including the costs relating to the conduct, investigations, and monitoring of the clinical trial. The trial will be conducted at the ICMR network sites in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, "It is a great moment for IIL to collaborate with ICMR to develop Zika vaccine. IIL has been the single largest contributor to India achieving self-sufficiency in the field of vaccines."

Dr Kumar further emphasised that it is essential to safeguard people from emerging diseases by developing safe and effective vaccines that are affordable. "Our foresight on the development of novel vaccine platforms, including codon de-optimized viral vaccines, is beginning to bear fruit," he added.

ICMR DG Dr Rajiv Bahl called it a significant step towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

"ICMR's Phase I trial network, launched last year, facilitates first-in-human safety studies for innovative and affordable Frontier MedTech, including small molecules, biologics, and vaccines. With four Phase-I sites--ACTREC Mumbai, KEM Hospital Mumbai, SRM Chennai, and PGIMER Chandigarh--fully operational, Indian innovators no longer need to go abroad for Phase-I trials," Dr Bahl said.

Dr Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, "We have been at the forefront of developing vaccines for emerging viral diseases. Currently, we are working on developing vaccines for several neglected emerging diseases. Zika, Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), Chikungunya, and the SARS-CoV-2 intra-nasal booster vaccine are to name a few."

IIL partnered with Griffith University, Australia, to develop the codon de-optimized live-attenuated Zika vaccine that has completed extensive pre-clinical evaluations and received permission from the Indian regulatory authority to produce GMP-grade materials for clinical developmental work.

Zika disease, a viral infection, is mostly a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. It can also be transmitted to the foetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, blood transfusion and organ transplantation. The disease is usually mild and requires no specific treatment. However, it is more serious when infection occurs during pregnancy which may cause microcephaly and other congenital malformations in the infant, preterm birth and miscarriage. Few cases may also develop Guillain-Barre syndrome which is a neurological disorder.

In India, Zika cases have been reported in several states. According to the Ministry of Health, Government of India, as of July 22, 2024, 537 Zika cases have been registered. Currently, there is no vaccine available for its prevention.

