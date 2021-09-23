Woman Along With 3 Children Jumps Into Well, All Die: Rajasthan Police

The bodies were handed over to family members for the last rites. (Representational)

A woman along with her three children jumped into a well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, resulting in their death, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Banotha village and the bodies were handed over to family members for the last rites.

The matter was registered under CrPc Section 174, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tej Singh said.

Those who died were identified as Safedi (35), her son Ajay (9) and daughters Gauri (4) and Anushka (18 months).

The officer said the woman's husband is a tractor driver and the reason behind the incident is being investigated.