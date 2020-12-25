Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, 4 Children In Rajasthan: Police

The incident took place at Robiya Holifalan village on Thursday night where Ranjeet Meena (32) hit his wife Kokila (28) with a sharp-edged weapon after a verbal spat, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem. (Representational)

Udaipur:

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and four children in a fit of rage after a quarrel and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kherwara area of Udaipur district.

He also killed his sons Narendra (3) and Lokesh (5); and daughters Jasoda (8) and Guddi (nine months) with the same weapon.

After this, he went outside home and hanged himself from a tree, Kherwara SHO Shayam Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

Primary investigation revealed that Ranjeet was a liquor addict and he used to quarrel with his wife often, he said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

