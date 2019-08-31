On Retirement Day, Rajasthan Teacher Books Chopper To Fly Wife Home

The flight, all of 18 minutes, was a memorable experience for the couple.

After his wife once asked him how much it would cost to hire a chopper, a school teacher in Rajasthan's Alwar decided to fulfil her wish on his retirement. jAPI

Scores of people gathered to watch as Ramesh Chand Meena, wearing a traditional attire and sunglasses, along with his wife and grandson, boarded a chopper at a helipad near his school to fly to their residence in Malawali village, over 150 km from Jaipur.

Ramesh Meena said he booked the chopper service from New Delhi for Rs 3.70 lakh to fulfil his wife's wish.

The flight was all of 18 minutes, but Mr Meena said it was a memorable experience.

"We were sitting on roof-top when my wife, after seeing a chopper, asked me about its hire price. To fulfil her wish I decided to book a chopper on the retirement day. It was our first experience. We enjoyed it immensely," Mr Meena told news agency PTI

"I had taken all necessary permissions from the district administration and other departments. I thanks o district administration officials who made the process easy," he said.

