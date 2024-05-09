Rajasthan Man Strangles Wife With Dupatta Over Suspicion Of Affair: Cops

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation in custody, said police (Representational)

A 45-year-old man in Suket town here strangled his wife to death with her dupatta, police said on Thursday.

Sharif, the accused, often fought with his 40-year-old wife Rizwana accusing her of infidelity and during one such fight on Wednesday, he killed her, according to police.

When arrested, he was found sitting by her body with the scarf with which he allegedly strangled her lying nearby, Suket Police Station SHO Raghuveer Singh said on Thursday.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation in custody, he said.

Sharif was booked for murder at the complaint of his son. He was arrested and produced in a court Thursday evening.

Rizwana's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem on Wednesday, the SHO said.

