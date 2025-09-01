Rajasthan Man Pours Acid On Wife Due To Her Dark Complexion, Gets Death Penalty

He would harass her over "dark complexion" and her weight. And would keep fighting with her over the same thing again and again.

The woman, identified as Laxmi was often taunted by her husband, Kishan over her complexion being dark.

One night the man told his wife that he has brought a medicine for her and applied it all over body. The wife complained of an acidic smell.

Despite wife complaing about the smell of it as acidic, he did not belive her. He then lit an incense stick on her stomach. After which the body caught fire.

While she was burning, he poured the remaning medicine on her body and the woman died.

A case was registered against the accused Kishan in the Vallabhnagar police station of Udaipur and the man was produced to Additional District Judge court.

Public prosecutor Dinesh Paliwal said that the accused used to rebuke his wife for her dark complexion and that is why he poured acid on the woman's body and set her on fire. The woman died due to severe burns.

While announcing the verdict, the judge said that such cases are happening a lot these days. And to keep the fear of the court alive in the society, the man has been given death penalty.