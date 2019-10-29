Rajasthan Woman Humiliated By Husband Over 'Dark Complexion' Commits Suicide: Cops

The 21-year-old woman got married six months ago.

A 21-year-old woman, who got married six months ago, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after being taunted by her husband over her "dark complexion", the police said today.

The woman, identified as Mangibai, was living in Banskhoyara village, Station House Officer (SHO) Balveer Singh said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Ms Mangibai's husband, Dinesh Lodha, has been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said. The investigation has been handed over to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the police said.

Her father, Devlal, a resident of nearby Ganeshpura village, told the police that she got married in April this year but her husband used to repeatedly humiliate her over her "dark complexion", the officer said citing the complaint registered.

The body was handed over to Ms Mangibai's family after post-mortem, the official said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

