A Dalit woman climbed atop a water tank in Rajasthan this morning, demanding that her rapist be arrested.

The incident pertains to a rape case that was registered on January 16.

The woman climbed the water tank near the district collector's office to protest alleged inaction in the case.

The Dalits in the area have also expressed anger over the police not taking action against the accused.