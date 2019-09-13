Raped And Beaten, Terrified Rajasthan Teen Ran Naked Till Her Rescue

All three accused have been arrested, the police said (Representational)

A terrified teenager ran naked on the street as she tried to escape three men who had kidnapped, beaten and raped her in a Rajasthan town on Monday evening. All three attackers have been arrested.

The girl, her cousin and her friend in Bhilwara were reportedly returning from a fair and were on their way to a temple when three men blocked her way. While her cousin managed to run away, the girl was allegedly dragged to a deserted spot, assaulted and raped by the men.

Her cousin, who had reached a nearby market, told everyone about the teen being attacked and begged a shopkeeper for help. The shopkeeper reportedly reached the spot to see the men thrashing the girl. They ran away when they saw him.

The shopkeeper told the police that the injured girl started running without her clothes on because she was traumatized and afraid of him. She ran for half a km in that state until she finally stopped and accepted clothes from the shopkeeper.

A senior police officer in Bhilwara, Harendra Mahwar, said the girl and her two friends were on their way to a temple when the three suspects, who were drinking by the road, chased them. "While her friends escaped, the teenage girl was abducted and taken to an isolated place and raped," he said.

A case has been filed under a stringent law on sexual crimes against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes. It will be fast tracked and a senior official will track the progress of the case.

The police have taken the statements of the shopkeeper, the teen and her friends.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Singh the police had collected broken bangles, liquor bottles and blood stains from the spot where the horrific assault took place.

