Police suspect she was raped before being killed. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was found dead and buried in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning, officials said. Police suspect she was raped before being killed.

The girl had gone to play near a temple in her village but was reported missing since, police said.

Her parents and other villagers found her body buried in a farm nearby.

Police said they are awaiting her postmortem report.