Chhattisgarh Mining Mafia Tried To Run Over IAS Officer With JCB Machine

10 trucks, 2 JCB machines, 300 tons of limestone and explosive materials were seized (Representational)

Mining mafia allegedly tried to kill an assistant collector by running his car over with a JCB machine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Timarlaga mining belt of Sarangarh, a top police official said.

On getting information about illegal stone quarrying and dolomite mining, trainee IAS officer Mayank Chaturvedi who is posted in Raigarh as assistant collector, deputy director (mining) SS Nag and a mining inspector left for Sarangarh area, he said.

On spotting illegal mining underway in Timarlaga, they stopped for investigation, the additional SP said.

Amrit Patel, whose men were carrying out mining, reached there and allegedly tried to stop the officials from taking any action.

He called up his aides, and when the officials were about to leave, on Patel's direction the driver of a JCB machine tried to mow down Mr Chaturvedi's car, he said.

The officer escaped narrowly, but Patel then allegedly assaulted him and Mr Chaturvedi suffered minor injuries, the official said. Afterwards Patel and his aides escaped.

Ten trucks, two JCB machines, four motorcycles, 300 tons of limestone and explosive materials were seized from the spot.

A case was registered against Patel and others under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and efforts were on to arrest them, the official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.