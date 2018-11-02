2 Killed After Being Knocked Down By Speeding Car In Maharashtra

The car driver, who ran from the scene, was caught and placed under arrest (Representational)

Two persons training for a police recruitment drive in Maharashtra's Parbhani district were Friday killed after being knocked down by a speeding car, an official said.

The incident occurred early hours Friday at Mategaon Shivar in Parbhani's Purna town, around 500 kilometres from Mumbai, when Santosh Sable, 18 and Nathuram Sable, 23, were practicing running, he said.

Both were hit by a speeding car and were declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities, he said, adding two others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The car driver, who ran from the scene, was caught and placed under arrest, the police official said.