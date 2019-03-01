Mob Burns 10 Houses After Missing Man's Body Found In West Bengal

The man had gone missing on Wednesday and his family had lodged a police report (Representational)

A mob set fire to around 10 houses at a village in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district after the body of a missing man was found floating in a pond Friday, police said.

The affected houses included the residence of a woman with whom the dead man was romantically involved.

The man and the woman, belonging to different communities, were residents of Srirampur village, and their families were opposed to the relationship, police said.

The man had gone missing on Wednesday and his family had lodged a police report.

His body was found in a pond near the woman's house Friday morning, though her family members were nowhere to be seen, police said.

Enraged, members of the man's community put up a road blockade, set fire to 10 houses belonging to the woman and members of her community, police said.

Fire Brigade personnel put out the fire and the police brought the situation under control using force.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the arson and a police picket was posted in the village.

The man's community had also blockaded a road for several hours Thursday alleging that the police failed to trace him.