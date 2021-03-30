Pregnant Woman Forced To Walk 3 Km To Police Station, Odisha Cop Suspended

The woman also made a grueling three-kilometer journey on foot in the scorching heat. (Representational)

A Sub Inspector has been suspended by the district Superintendent of police on charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty for allegedly making a pregnant woman walk for three kilometers during a helmet-checking drive.

Reena Baxal, Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Sarat Police Station in Mayurbhanj District, was placed under suspension with immediate effect from March 28 and attached to Baripada Headquarters, according to a statement in a letter by the Mayurbhanj SP. Reena Baxal has been asked to hand over the charge of the Police Station to Assistant Sub Inspector BD Dasmohapatra.

The action was taken after a pregnant woman and her husband accused the Officer in Charge (OIC) of torturing her.

The woman, Gurubari, was going to Udala Sub-divisional hospital for a health check-up with her husband Bikram Biruli on a bike when they were stopped by police. While Bikram was wearing a helmet, Gurubari was not.

When Bikram said his wife was not wearing a helmet due to her health condition, the OIC allegedly did not pay heed and slapped a fine of Rs 500 for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Reena Baxal also allegedly forced Bikram to go to the nearest police station to pay the fine, leaving his wife at the spot. However, the pregnant woman also made a grueling three-kilometer journey on foot in the scorching heat.

Based on the inquiry report, the Superintendent of police has suspended the officer.