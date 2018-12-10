Potato Farmer In UP's Kannauj Allegedly Kills Self Over Debt Of Rs 3 Lakh

In a suicide note left by the farmer, Subhash Pal, he said that he was unable to repay his loan as his crop was damaged.

Cities | | Updated: December 10, 2018 13:38 IST
The suicide note left behind by the debt-ridden farmer also mentions the district magistrate in it (File)


Kannauj: 

A 50-year-old potato farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj allegedly killed himself by hanging, police said. He had a debt of over Rs 3 lakh, they added.

In a suicide note left by the farmer, Subhash Pal, he said that he was unable to repay his loan as his crop was damaged.

The suicide note also mentions the district magistrate of Kannauj district. The incident happened in Siyarmau village.

District administration officials visited the dead farmer's home and assured his family of all possible help.

The Yogi Adityanath government had announced a Rs 32,000-crore loan waiver scheme last year to help small and marginal farmers.



