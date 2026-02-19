Polish Tourist, Driver Killed After Dumper Hits Taxi On Haryana Expressway

A Polish tourist and a taxi driver were killed after a dumper truck hit them from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to a complaint filed by a truck driver, Manjesh, the accident occurred around 4 am when his vehicle's axle was coming off.

He told the police that he had gotten out of his truck and was waving at the vehicle coming from behind. He saw a taxi coming from Manesar and tried to alert the driver, but was hit by it, even though the driver slowed down the car.

At the same time, a speeding truck came from behind, hit the car, and it was crushed between two trucks.

"In the accident, the taxi driver and a foreign national died on the spot. The woman, sitting on the front seat, was injured, and I informed the police," Manjesh said in his complaint.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found a car stuck between two trucks. Chaos ensued at the accident site as passersby gathered, police said.

A senior police officer said that three people were trapped in the car, including two Polish nationals. They were taken out with the help of locals and a crane.

Two of the victims, including Nafees, a taxi driver and Michal Majzik (29), a Polish national, died on the spot. Agnieszka Kacynel (27), another Polish national, was injured and is being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that Nafees received a taxi booking to visit the Taj Mahal. He picked up the Polish nationals from a hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday and left for Agra.

Based on Manjesh's complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver of the dumper truck under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Palwal police station.

"We handed over the body of the taxi driver to kin after the postmortem today. We have informed the embassy about the death of a Polish national, while the injured Polish woman is out of danger. Further investigation is underway", said a senior police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)