The cop was posted at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chest guard complex in north Kashmir. (Representational)

A policeman was found dead in a guard room of a bank in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

Selection grade constable Mohammad Hussain was posted at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chest guard complex in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the cause of the constable's death was not known and the body has been taken for legal formalities.

A case has been registered, the official said.