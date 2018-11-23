One Arrested With Rare Snake Species Worth Rs 9 Crore In Bengal: Police

The accused was arrested with a rare species of takshak, says police. (Representational)

A person was arrested from West Bengal's Murshidabad district today for trying to smuggle a rare species of takshak snake (gecko) worth Rs. 9 crore, the police said.

"A man named Isha Seikh was arrested near Murshidabad district's Farakka area with a rare species of takshak on Friday morning during checking. The snake is of a rare species and costs around Rs 9 crore in the illegal market," an officer from Farakka police station said.

The police said Shiekh caught the creature from a forest in Malda district's Kaliachawk and was supposed to deliver it to two smugglers from Jharkhand. "The snake has been handed over to the local forest department. It is in stable condition," the officer said.

"The accused has been arrested and produced to Jangipur sub-divisional court. He would be interrogated about his association with wild animal smuggling rackets," he added.