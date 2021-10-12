Police Constable Thrashed For Raping Woman In Rajasthan

Rajasthan: The cop was suspended after a complaint was registered against him (Representational)

A police constable allegedly raped a woman at her house in Rajasthan's Barmer district and was thrashed by her family members after she raised an alarm, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused constable, Sultan Singh, who is posted at Sheo police station, has been suspended, they said.

Singh entered the woman's house and allegedly raped her on Monday night. After the woman raised an alarm, her family members caught the constable and thrashed him badly, police said.

Singh was hospitalised after the incident, they said.

He was suspended after the woman registered a complaint against him, they added.

The matter is being investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Hada, the officials said.

