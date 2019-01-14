Doctor In Chhattisgarh Accused Of Raping Mentally Challenged Woman

A physiotherapist has been accused of raping a 22-year-old mentally unstable woman at a rehabilitation centre in Raipur, police said on Monday.
Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said a case of rape had been registered at Saraswati Nagar police station after the woman's parents complained.
Quoting the complaint, Mr Thakur said the incident happened about six months ago at a rehabilitation centre run by an NGO and it came to light a few days ago when the woman's parents came to meet her.
He said efforts were on to trace the accused.