Doctor In Chhattisgarh Accused Of Raping Mentally Challenged Woman

Police said said efforts were on to trace the accused. (Representational)

A physiotherapist has been accused of raping a 22-year-old mentally unstable woman at a rehabilitation centre in Raipur, police said on Monday.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said a case of rape had been registered at Saraswati Nagar police station after the woman's parents complained.

Quoting the complaint, Mr Thakur said the incident happened about six months ago at a rehabilitation centre run by an NGO and it came to light a few days ago when the woman's parents came to meet her.

He said efforts were on to trace the accused.