65-Year-Old Man's Head Chopped Off By Saw Machine In Punjab: Police

In a horrific accident, a 65-year-old man operating a saw machine at a timber workshop on railway road died in Punjab's Phagwara when his head got chopped by its blade, said police.

The victim was identified as Ajit Singh.

Parminder Singh, son of the victim, said his father had been working in the saw mill for the last four to five years.

Inspector Vijay Kanwar of the city police station said Ajit Singh fell forward on to the running saw machine accidentally that led to his death.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for post mortem, he said.