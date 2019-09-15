Passenger Gives Birth To Baby Inside Local Train Near Mumbai

The woman was later brought to Railway's clinic for emergency treatment.

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

The woman was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane station when she began experiencing pain in her abdomen.

She went into labour and delivered a baby boy while the train was moving towards Thane railway station.

The woman was later brought to Railway's One Rupee Clinic at Thane railway station for emergency treatment, where both mother and baby were attended by on-duty doctor. They were later shifted to a government hospital.

This is 9th time doctors of Railway's One Rupee Clinic has performed or assisted in a successful delivery.

