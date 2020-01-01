Body Of 10-Year-Old Son Of Dead UP Bhajan Singer Found In Haryana

The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak, 42, his wife Neha,36 and their daughter Vasundhra, 12 were killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony Tuesday evening, they said.

Body Of 10-Year-Old Son Of Dead UP Bhajan Singer Found In Haryana

A team was formed to arrest the assailants and search for the missing boy, police said (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh:

The body of 10-year-old missing son of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead along with his wife and daughter at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a car in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak, 42, his wife Neha,36 and their daughter Vasundhra, 12 were killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony Tuesday evening, they said.

The couple's 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was missing after the incident, the police had said Tuesday.

A team was formed to arrest the assailants and search for the missing boy, they said.

The police said that they launched a search for Bhagvat and found his body on Wednesday in a car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.

The police has not yet revealed what led them to search for the boy in the neighbouring state.

Comments
Shamli Uttar PradeshShamliPanipat Haryana

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News