Panic At UP Police Station After Bull Climbs Onto Its Roof

A stray bull triggered panic at a police station in Uttar Pradesh after it climbed onto its roof for a few hours. A video of the bizarre incident showed the bull sitting on the roof at a police station in Salon in Rae Bareli district.

Seeing the unexpected guest, some people also gathered around the police station to catch a glimpse of the animal.

It was not clear how the stray animal climbed onto the roof.

The incident comes months after a stray bull had reportedly entered a district hospital in Rae Bareli. In a picture that went viral on social media platforms, it was seen standing in a room where patients were admitted.

According to a Central Government data, Uttar Pradesh is among the states with the highest number of people killed by stray animals in the country.

The last livestock census was conducted in 2019 and the next census is due this year.

With inputs from Faiz Abbas.