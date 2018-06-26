2 Girls Die In Lightning Strike In Jharkhand's Palmau District

The girls had taken a shelter under a mango tree (Representational)

Two girls were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palmau district today, taking the toll in similar incidents in the state since Monday to seven, the police said.

The two girls, aged around 16 years, had taken shelter under a mango tree in Baghola village after rains started. They died instantly after a lightning strike, they said.

Official sources said compensation according to government provisions would be provided to victims' family after formalities are completed.

Five people, including four boys, were killed while a girl sustained severe burn injuries due to lightning strikes in Bokaro and Lohardaga districts on Monday, the police said.

The boys had taken shelter in a house at Alkusha village of Bokaro district, which was struck by lightning during rain and thunderstorm. They were rushed to a hospital in Bokaro where doctors declared them dead.

A girl sustained severe burn injuries when she was struck by lightning at Jara village in the district. She suffered 65 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital, the police said.

A Lohardaga district, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike when he was returning home, the police said.