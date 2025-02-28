Palghar Man, 56, Arrested For Raping Daughters, Torturing Wife

Police in Palghar district have arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly raped his daughters and tortured his wife, an official said on Friday.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police apprehended the accused, who is associated with the Chhota Rajan gang, from Sindhudurg district on Thursday, the official said.

Senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his two older daughters on several occasions between 2018 and February 2025 and forced one of them to undergo abortions.

He also beat up and tortured his wife and molested his two minor daughters, aged 16 and 12, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Investigations have revealed the accused had six cases in his name at police stations in Palghar, Karjat, Kankavli and Sion, he said.

