Amid Earthquake Panic In Maharashtra Town, Girl, 2, Dies After Falling

Tremors were recorded six times at Dahanu and Talasari in Palghar district. (Representational)

A two-year-old girl died after suffering a fall as tremors caused panic in parts of Palghar district of Maharashtra Friday, district authorities said.

Tremors ranging from 3 to 4.1 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday at least six times, an official said.

Tremors were recorded at 6.58 am, 10.03am, 10.29 am, 2.06 pm, 3.53 pm and 4.57 pm in Dahanu and Talasari.

Vaibhavi Ramesh Bhuyal, 2, died after falling and suffering a head injury at a village in Palghar district as panicked locals were rushing out of their homes, a police official said.

There were also reports of wall collapse, officials said.

The region has been experiencing low-intensity tremors routinely since November, and a Central team had visited the district recently.