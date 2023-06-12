Pakistani Drone Recovered From Punjab's Tarn Taran District

The drone was found to be in a broken condition and had a string attached to it. (Representational)

In a joint operation, teams of Border Security Force and Punjab Police on Sunday recovered a Pakistani drone in Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district, an official statement said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The drone was found to be in a broken condition and had a string attached to it, which was meant to carry a payload.

"On June 11 at about 6 PM, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran district. During the search, a drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry payload, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village," an official statement said.

The recovery came a day after the BSF, on Saturday morning, shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics from Pakistan along the International Border near Rai village in Amritsar, Punjab.

Earlier, on June 8, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Amritsar sector.

"On Wednesday, at 9:10 pm, deployed troops of BSF heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," an official statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)