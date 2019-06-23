Pak Man On Board Thar Express Arrested With Swiss-Marked Gold Biscuit

A fine of Rs 15,00 was also imposed upon him. (Representational)

A Pakistani man was arrested at Rajasthan's Munaobao railway station for possessing a Swiss-marked gold biscuit.

According to sources, Shabbir Husain, who was travelling on the Thar Express from Pakistan to India, was arrested on Saturday night.

Officials of the Customs Department at Munaobao railway station was allegedly carrying 50 grams of Swiss marked gold biscuit. The market price of the gold biscuit is pegged at Rs 1,65,000.

A fine of Rs 15,00 was imposed upon him.

The Thar Express plies between Jodhpur and Munabao in Barmer, the last station of India and connects finally with Karachi in Pakistan through Khokhrapar, the first station in Pakistan, according to news agency AFP.