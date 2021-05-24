One Killed, Six Injured As Family Fights Over Ancestral Land: Rajasthan Police

None of the accused has been arrested by the police so far (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was killed and his younger brother critically injured in a clash among members of a joint family over a piece of land in Rajasthan's Bundi district, the police said on Monday.

Six other family members also suffered minor injuries in the fight, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Yadav said.

The fight over 400 square feet of ancestral land erupted late Sunday night among four brothers one of whom was a lecturer in a government college, the second a teacher and the third one a lawyer, Mr Yadav said.

The SHO identified the brother killed in the fight as Ram Kumar and said his 50-year-old younger sibling Ramraj Meena was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota.

Five other family members injured in the clash were discharged from a hospital in Bundi, where the sixth member Hemraj, one of the four brothers, accused of starting the fight along with his wife, three sons and a daughter-in-law, is still undergoing treatment.

The fourth brother Satya Narain's wife Manoji Bai is also an accused in the murder case, the SHO said.

Satya Narain escaped after becoming an accused in the case as he had been detained by the police last evening when he turned violent during talks among brothers in the presence of the police.

Although the police have charged six family members on various criminal charges, including that of murder, none of the accused has been arrested till now.