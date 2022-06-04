On Camera, UP Woman Beaten By In-Laws For Having Daughters

A video of the incidents shows two women abusing, kicking and punching her

A woman in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh was brutally beaten up allegedly by her husband and his family members for giving birth to two daughters, police said today.

The woman alleged that she was repeatedly harassed and assaulted by her husband and in-laws since she had two daughters, while they wanted a boy.

"My husband and in-laws tortured me for not conceiving a son. The harassment had increased after my second daughter was born," the woman said.

The woman accused her in-laws of starving her at times, following which she started working as a labourer.

Police said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"The woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. We have registered an First Information Report (FIR), and appropriate action will be taken against the accused," said Sudha Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mahoba.