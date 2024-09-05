UP Woman Molested In Ambulance, Ailing Husband Thrown Out Without Oxygen

A woman was allegedly molested inside an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh while accompanying her husband to a hospital. After assaulting her, the ambulance workers also threw her and her husband out of the vehicle after removing his oxygen support.

The woman's husband died during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman had taken her husband Harish to nearby Basti Medical College after he was sick for a few days. Doctors at the hospital referred him to a different hospital as his condition deteriorated. Unable to pay the private hospital's fee, the woman took her husband back home to get treatment.

In the ambulance, the driver forced her to sit in front with him and along with his aide sexually harassed her. When she tried to protest and shout, they stopped her husband's oxygen supply and threw him out of the ambulance along with her.

The ambulance driver also stole her jewelry, she alleged. Her husband was severely injured and his health deteriorated after the oxygen supply was cut.

After the victim narrated her ordeal to her brother on phone, he informed the police.

The police took the injured man to the hospital where he died later.

The victim alleged that the police did not make any attempt to arrest the ambulance driver and his aide. She has given a written complaint in the matter in Ghazipur police station of Lucknow.

Additional Director General of Police Lucknow North Jitendra Dubey said that a woman from Siddharthnagar district has given a complaint in Lucknow's Ghazipur police station about the ambulance workers' alleged assault.

A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, he added.