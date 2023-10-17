On Camera, Twin Sisters Killed, Parents Injured In Pune Road Horror

The driver of the petrol tanker has been arrested.

Three-year-old twin sisters were killed and their parents were injured when a petrol tanker crashed into their two-wheeler at Pune's Vishrantiwadi Chowk Monday evening, police said.

According to the police, Satish Kumar Jha, 40, was riding a two-wheeler with his 3-year-old twin daughters and wife when he stopped at the traffic light at Vishrantiwadi Chowk.

As the light turned green, a petrol tanker coming from behind collided with the motorcycle. The two children who fell to the ground were killed instantly, while both their parents were injured in the crash.

The accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Videos of the accident show people in the area immediately surrounding the family before emergency services were called in to take them to a hospital.

The mother was seriously injured in the accident and is being treated at Sassoon Hospital while the father suffered minor injuries. The driver of the petrol tanker has been arrested.

"The tanker hit the motorcycle immediately after the signal turned green at the chowk. The driver of the truck was arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act," the police said.