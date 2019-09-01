Officer Arrested For Allegedly Taking Bribe From Farmer

An officer said the inspector deliberately kept the farmer's land file with him. (Representational)

A deputy inspector working at sub-collector office was allegedly caught red-handed while taking bribe from a farmer on Saturday.

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested accused N Yekasi while he was taking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from farmer Kranti Kumar, who had sought the deputy inspector's help in the survey of his land.

The farmer then approached the ACB, following which officers laid a trap and caught the accused corrupt officer red-handed.

"The farmer had applied in Tehsildar office for subdivision of his own land's patta. It is his own land and he just wanted some correction for which the officer demanded Rs 30,000 bribe," ACB DSP Ramanamurty told news agency ANI.

He claimed the inspector deliberately kept the farmer's land file with him.

"We have registered a case against the accused and we will arrest him," the DSP added.

